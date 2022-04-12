Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C5 Aliphatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin include Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Neville Chemical Company, Novotrade Invest AS, Qingdao Bater Chemical, Guangzhou ECOPOWER New Material, Rain Carbon Germany and Shanghai Qilong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C5 Aliphatic

C9 Aromatic Resins

Other

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives

Packaging Tape

Coating

Road Asphalt

Other

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals

Neville Chemical Company

Novotrade Invest AS

Qingdao Bater Chemical

Guangzhou ECOPOWER New Material

Rain Carbon Germany

Shanghai Qilong Chemical

Henghe Materials & Science Technology

Teckrez

QINGDAO HWALONG CHEMICAL

Lesco Chemical Limited

Shandong Huike Petrochemical

Nanjing Yangzi Eastman Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resin Players in Global Market

