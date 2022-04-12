Animal Functional Proteins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Functional proteins are a complex mixture of biologically active proteins that supports and maintains normal immune function. Nowadays, the populace worldwide is inclined toward a healthy lifestyle and is spending considerably on nutritional products. Functional proteins help in lowering the blood pressure that is a major cause of heart attracts, strokes, and chronic kidney diseases.

Animal proteins such as meat, eggs, and dairy protein are complete proteins as they offer all of the essential amino acids that the body needs. Animal products always provide the highest-quality protein sources. Hydrolysates, concentrates, and isolates are the three major types of functional animal protein which are found in the market. Among food & beverage and animal feed industries, animal functional protein plays a crucial role. Protein supplement powder of animal-based protein is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers across the world.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Functional Proteins in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Animal Functional Proteins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Functional Proteins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrolysates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Functional Proteins include AMCO Proteins, APC INC, FrieslandCampina, Abbott Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Glanbia Plc and DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Functional Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrolysates

Concentrates

Isolates

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Others

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Animal Functional Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Functional Proteins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Functional Proteins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Functional Proteins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Animal Functional Proteins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMCO Proteins

APC INC

FrieslandCampina

Abbott Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Glanbia Plc

DSM

Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Kerry

Saputo Ingredients

Koninklijke DSM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Functional Proteins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Functional Proteins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Functional Proteins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Functional Proteins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Functional Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Functional Proteins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Functional Proteins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Functional Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Functional Proteins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Functional Proteins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Functional Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Functional Proteins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Functional Proteins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Functional Proteins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Functional Proteins Companies

