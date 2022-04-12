Gossypin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gossypin exerts potent radical scavenging activity generated from 1,1-diphenyl-2-picrylhydrazyl.

2. Gossypin exerts neuroprotective effects in the cultured cortical cells by inhibiting oxidative stress- and Abeta-induced toxicity, and that the antioxidant properties of gossypin may contribute to its neuroprotective actions.

3. Gossypin inhibits the NF-kappaB activation pathway, which may explain its role in the suppression of inflammation, carcinogenesis, and angiogenesis.

4. Gossypin has anticonvulsant activity.

5. Gossypin is a new hypocholesterolemic agent that up-regulates LDLR expression independent of SREBP-2 but is dependent on ERK activation.

6. Gossypin has antiinflammatory and antinociceptive activities.

7. Gossypin has anti-allergic activity, it i can nhibit mast cell-derived allergic reactions.

8. Gossypin has antidiabetic activity in streptozotocin-induced experimental diabetes in rats.

9. Gossypin has cytotoxic and antibacterial activities.

10. Gossypin has ameliorative effect against gentamicin-induced nephrotoxicity in rats.

11. Gossypin shows inhibitory effects on RANKL-induced osteoclast differentiation and bone resorption in murine macrophages (LB364).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gossypin in global, including the following market information:

Global Gossypin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gossypin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Gossypin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gossypin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gossypin include Ambeed, Baoji Herbest Bio, BioCrick BioTech, Biosynth Carbosynth, BioVision Inc, BLDpharm, BOC Sciences, Henan Tianfu Chemical and Molekula Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gossypin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gossypin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gossypin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global Gossypin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gossypin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global Gossypin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gossypin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gossypin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gossypin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gossypin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Gossypin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ambeed

Baoji Herbest Bio

BioCrick BioTech

Biosynth Carbosynth

BioVision Inc

BLDpharm

BOC Sciences

Henan Tianfu Chemical

Molekula Group

Rearus

Watson

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gossypin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gossypin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gossypin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gossypin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gossypin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gossypin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gossypin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gossypin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gossypin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gossypin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gossypin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gossypin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gossypin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gossypin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gossypin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gossypin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Gossypin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity 97%

4.1.3 Purity 98%

4.1.4 Purity 99%

4.2 By Type – Global Gossypin Revenue & Forecasts

