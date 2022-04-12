Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aromatic Urethane Acrylates in global, including the following market information:

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Aromatic Urethane Acrylates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 10000 cps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aromatic Urethane Acrylates include DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL, DSM, RAHN AG, Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical, JPT Corporation, QenTop Corp, Seechem, Miwon Specialty Chemical and Showa Denko Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aromatic Urethane Acrylates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 10000 cps

10000-20000 cps

More than 20000 cps

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Ink

Woodworking

Other

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aromatic Urethane Acrylates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aromatic Urethane Acrylates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aromatic Urethane Acrylates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aromatic Urethane Acrylates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL

DSM

RAHN AG

Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical

JPT Corporation

QenTop Corp

Seechem

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Showa Denko Materials

KSM

EVERMORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Guangdong Bossin Novel Materials Technology

Zhongshan Ketian Electronic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aromatic Urethane Acrylates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

