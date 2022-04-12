5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone is a compound widely used in chemical industry and medicine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone in global, including the following market information:

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone include AURUM PHARMATECH LLC, AK Scientific Inc, Alfa Aesar, Apollo Scientific, Biosynth Carbosynth, FUJIFILM Wako Chemical Corporation, HiMedia, Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical and iChemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AURUM PHARMATECH LLC

AK Scientific Inc

Alfa Aesar

Apollo Scientific

Biosynth Carbosynth

FUJIFILM Wako Chemical Corporation

HiMedia

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical

iChemical

Ningbo Inno Pharmchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 5-Chloro-2-Hydroxyacetophenone Players in Global Market

