Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates in global, including the following market information:

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 10000 cps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates include DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL, Polynetron, Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical, EVERMORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, Polynt, Showa Denko Materials, KSM, Zhongshan Ketian Electronic Materials and Guangzhou WUX Material Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market, by Viscosity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Segment Percentages, by Viscosity, 2021 (%)

Less than 10000 cps

10000-50000 cps

More than 50000 cps

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Ink

Woodworking

Other

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL

Polynetron

Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical

EVERMORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Polynt

Showa Denko Materials

KSM

Zhongshan Ketian Electronic Materials

Guangzhou WUX Material Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Viscosity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aliphatic Urethane Acrylates Companies

