4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4-Hydroxypropiophenone is a compound widely used in chemical industry and medicine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Hydroxypropiophenone in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 4-Hydroxypropiophenone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Hydroxypropiophenone include Aceto, Ambeed, CPAChem, Fengchen Group, Henan Tianfu Chemical, Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech, P C Chem and Swadev Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Hydroxypropiophenone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Hydroxypropiophenone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Hydroxypropiophenone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Hydroxypropiophenone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Hydroxypropiophenone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 4-Hydroxypropiophenone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aceto

Ambeed

CPAChem

Fengchen Group

Henan Tianfu Chemical

Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech

P C Chem

Swadev Chemicals

