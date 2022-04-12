News

Metal Rhenium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Metal Rhenium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Primary Rhenium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Rhenium include Molymet, Freeport MCMoRan, KGHM, KAZ Minerals, LS-Nikko, Jiangxi Copper, Biosynth Carbosynth and Glentham Life Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Rhenium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Rhenium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Rhenium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Primary Rhenium
  • Recycling Rhenium

Global Metal Rhenium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Rhenium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Superalloys
  • Catalysts
  • Others

Global Metal Rhenium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Rhenium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Metal Rhenium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Metal Rhenium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Metal Rhenium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Metal Rhenium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Molymet
  • Freeport MCMoRan
  • KGHM
  • KAZ Minerals
  • LS-Nikko
  • Jiangxi Copper
  • Biosynth Carbosynth
  • Glentham Life Sciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Rhenium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Rhenium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Rhenium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Rhenium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Rhenium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Rhenium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Rhenium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Rhenium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Rhenium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Rhenium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Rhenium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Rhenium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Rhenium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Rhenium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Rhenium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Rhenium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Rhenium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Primary Rhenium
4.1.3 Recycling Rheniu

