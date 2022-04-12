Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Spin-on Glass(SoG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot-Temperature Spin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spin-on Glass(SoG) include Honeywell, Desert Silicon, David Lu&Corp, Merck KGaA, Filmtronics, Futurrex and YCCHEM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spin-on Glass(SoG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hot-Temperature Spin
- Normal Spin
Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor
- LCDs
- Others
Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Spin-on Glass(SoG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Spin-on Glass(SoG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Spin-on Glass(SoG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Spin-on Glass(SoG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- Desert Silicon
- David Lu&Corp
- Merck KGaA
- Filmtronics
- Futurrex
- YCCHEM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spin-on Glass(SoG) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spin-on Glass(SoG) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spin-on Glass(SoG) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spin-on Glass(SoG) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spin-on Glass(SoG) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spin-on Glass(SoG) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spin-on Glass(SoG) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
