MEMS Air Velocity Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global MEMS Air Velocity Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Mechanical Air Velocity Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of MEMS Air Velocity Sensor include Renesas, Servoflo, Posifa, Siargo, Winsen, Xinnovis, ASAIR, Firstrate Sensor and OMRON. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the MEMS Air Velocity Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MEMS Air Velocity Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global MEMS Air Velocity Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mechanical Air Velocity Sensor
- Ultrasonic Air Velocity Sensor
Global MEMS Air Velocity Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global MEMS Air Velocity Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Environmental Test
- Medical Industry
- Chemical
- Aviation
- Meteorological
- Other
Global MEMS Air Velocity Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global MEMS Air Velocity Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies MEMS Air Velocity Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies MEMS Air Velocity Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies MEMS Air Velocity Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies MEMS Air Velocity Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Renesas
- Servoflo
- Posifa
- Siargo
- Winsen
- Xinnovis
- ASAIR
- Firstrate Sensor
- OMRON
