MEMS Current Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global MEMS Current Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 5 -10 V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of MEMS Current Sensor include ACEINNA, TDK, Winsen, Texas Instruments, ROHM, Olive Sensors, Sinomags, Infineon and Allegro. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the MEMS Current Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MEMS Current Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global MEMS Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 5 -10 V
- 10-20 V
- 20-50 V
- Others
Global MEMS Current Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global MEMS Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Systems
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Electronics
- Vehicle Electronics
- Other
Global MEMS Current Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global MEMS Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies MEMS Current Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies MEMS Current Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies MEMS Current Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies MEMS Current Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ACEINNA
- TDK
- Winsen
- Texas Instruments
- ROHM
- Olive Sensors
- Sinomags
- Infineon
- Allegro
