MEMS Current Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global MEMS Current Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5 -10 V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MEMS Current Sensor include ACEINNA, TDK, Winsen, Texas Instruments, ROHM, Olive Sensors, Sinomags, Infineon and Allegro. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MEMS Current Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MEMS Current Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global MEMS Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5 -10 V

10-20 V

20-50 V

Others

Global MEMS Current Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global MEMS Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Systems

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Vehicle Electronics

Other

Global MEMS Current Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global MEMS Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MEMS Current Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MEMS Current Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MEMS Current Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies MEMS Current Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACEINNA

TDK

Winsen

Texas Instruments

ROHM

Olive Sensors

Sinomags

Infineon

Allegro

