Takeaway Box Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Takeaway Box market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

30 L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Takeaway Box include Landy Plastic, Waimaiwang, Taicang Gaoteng Composite Materials, Beijing Takeaway Box Technology, QTOP, HYD, Zhejiang Zhongchuang Material Technology, Baoding Kaigan Packaging Products and Shenzhen Caineng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Takeaway Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Takeaway Box Market, by Capacity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Takeaway Box Market Segment Percentages, by Capacity, 2021 (%)

30 L

50 L

80 L

Others

Global Takeaway Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Takeaway Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Catering Industry

Logistics

Other

Global Takeaway Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Takeaway Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Takeaway Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Takeaway Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Takeaway Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Takeaway Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Landy Plastic

Waimaiwang

Taicang Gaoteng Composite Materials

Beijing Takeaway Box Technology

QTOP

HYD

Zhejiang Zhongchuang Material Technology

Baoding Kaigan Packaging Products

Shenzhen Caineng

OKEN

Haomi Life

Waibang Electronic Technology

