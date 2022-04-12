News

Server Power Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Server Power market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Advanced Technology eXtended (ATX) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Server Power include IBM, Athena Power, iStarUSA, Siemens, Eaton, Mass Power, GooXi, ETA Power and Honor Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Server Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Total Market by Segment:

Global Server Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Advanced Technology eXtended (ATX)
  • Server System Infrastructure (SSI)

Global Server Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • General Purpose Server
  • Dedicated Server

Global Server Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Server Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Server Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Server Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Server Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • IBM
  • Athena Power
  • iStarUSA
  • Siemens
  • Eaton
  • Mass Power
  • GooXi
  • ETA Power
  • Honor Electronic
  • Delta Electronics
  • LITE-ON
  • Great Wall
  • Infineon
  • AOHAI
  • Antuoshan
  • SUPLET
  • Advanced Energy
  • Huntkey
  • HP
  • Inspur
  • HUAWEI
  • DELL
  • ASUS

