Server Power Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Server Power market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Advanced Technology eXtended (ATX) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Server Power include IBM, Athena Power, iStarUSA, Siemens, Eaton, Mass Power, GooXi, ETA Power and Honor Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Server Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Server Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Advanced Technology eXtended (ATX)

Server System Infrastructure (SSI)

Global Server Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Purpose Server

Dedicated Server

Global Server Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Server Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Server Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Server Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Server Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Athena Power

iStarUSA

Siemens

Eaton

Mass Power

GooXi

ETA Power

Honor Electronic

Delta Electronics

LITE-ON

Great Wall

Infineon

AOHAI

Antuoshan

SUPLET

Advanced Energy

Huntkey

HP

Inspur

HUAWEI

DELL

ASUS

