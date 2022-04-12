News

Field Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Field Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • 2K Resolution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Field Monitor include Sony, Panasonic, JVC, Marshall, TVLogic, Canon, Ruige, Blackmagic Design and Tote Vision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Field Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Total Market by Segment:

Global Field Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Field Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 2K Resolution
  • 4K Resolution

Global Field Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Field Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Individual
  • Commercial

Global Field Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Field Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Field Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Field Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Field Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Field Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sony
  • Panasonic
  • JVC
  • Marshall
  • TVLogic
  • Canon
  • Ruige
  • Blackmagic Design
  • Tote Vision
  • Bon Monitors
  • Datavideo
  • SEETEC
  • Ikan
  • Feelworld
  • Neewer
  • Lilliput
  • Vitec Production Solutions

