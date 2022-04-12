High Strength Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Strength Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Strength Fiber include DuPont, Honeywell International, Toray Industries, Royal Dsm, Teijin Fibers, Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Zoltek Companies and Agy Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Strength Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Strength Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Strength Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber

High-modulus Polyethylene Fiber

Others

Global High Strength Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Strength Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Defense

Construction

Industry

Others

Global High Strength Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Strength Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Strength Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Strength Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Strength Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies High Strength Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Honeywell International

Toray Industries

Royal Dsm

Teijin Fibers

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Zoltek Companies

Agy Holding

Hexcel

Cytec Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Strength Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Strength Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Strength Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Strength Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Strength Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Strength Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Strength Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Strength Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Strength Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Strength Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Strength Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Strength Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Strength Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Strength Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Strength Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Strength Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

