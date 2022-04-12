High Brightness LCD Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High Brightness LCD Monitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 2K Resolution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of High Brightness LCD Monitors include Panasonic, JVC, Marshall, TVLogic, Ruige, Blackmagic Design, Tote Vision, Bon Monitors and SEETEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the High Brightness LCD Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Brightness LCD Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Brightness LCD Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2K Resolution
- 4K Resolution
Global High Brightness LCD Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Brightness LCD Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Outdoor Advertising Machine
- Indoor Digital Signage
- Film Production
- Others
Global High Brightness LCD Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Brightness LCD Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Brightness LCD Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Brightness LCD Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Brightness LCD Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies High Brightness LCD Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Panasonic
- JVC
- Marshall
- TVLogic
- Ruige
- Blackmagic Design
- Tote Vision
- Bon Monitors
- SEETEC
- Ikan
- Feelworld
- Lilliput
- Vitec Group
- Samsung
- AU Optronics
- BOE Technology
- Sharp
- Japan Display
