Medical LCD Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medical LCD Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Size Less Than 20 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Medical LCD Monitor include Ampronix, Advantech, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony, Barco, Vimex Endoscopy, Biovision, Eizo and Sharp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Medical LCD Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Size Less Than 20 Inches
  • Size 20-30 Inches
  • Sizes Greater than 30 Inches

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Radiology
  • Surgical
  • Endoscopy
  • Mammography
  • Others

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Medical LCD Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Medical LCD Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Medical LCD Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Medical LCD Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Ampronix
  • Advantech
  • FSN Medical Technologies
  • Sony
  • Barco
  • Vimex Endoscopy
  • Biovision
  • Eizo
  • Sharp
  • Double Black Imaging
  • Richard Electronics
  • Jusha Medical

