Medical LCD Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medical LCD Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Size Less Than 20 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical LCD Monitor include Ampronix, Advantech, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony, Barco, Vimex Endoscopy, Biovision, Eizo and Sharp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical LCD Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Size Less Than 20 Inches

Size 20-30 Inches

Sizes Greater than 30 Inches

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Radiology

Surgical

Endoscopy

Mammography

Others

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical LCD Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical LCD Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical LCD Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical LCD Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical LCD Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ampronix

Advantech

FSN Medical Technologies

Sony

Barco

Vimex Endoscopy

Biovision

Eizo

Sharp

Double Black Imaging

Richard Electronics

Jusha Medical

