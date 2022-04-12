Medical Diagnostic Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Medical Diagnostic Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Mono monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Medical Diagnostic Monitor include LG, BenQ, Hisense, Dell, Ampronix, Advantech, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony and Barco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Medical Diagnostic Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Diagnostic Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Diagnostic Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mono monitor
- LCD monitor
- LED monitor
Global Medical Diagnostic Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Diagnostic Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Radiology
- Surgical
- Endoscopy
- Mammography
- Others
Global Medical Diagnostic Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Diagnostic Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Diagnostic Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Diagnostic Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Diagnostic Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Diagnostic Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LG
- BenQ
- Hisense
- Dell
- Ampronix
- Advantech
- FSN Medical Technologies
- Sony
- Barco
- Vimex Endoscopy
- Biovision
- Eizo
- Sharp
- Double Black Imaging
- Richard Electronics
