Photographic Filter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Photographic Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Long Pass Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photographic Filter include Canon, Zeiss, Cooke Optics, Angenieux, Leica, Schneider, TOKINA, Haida filters and ARRI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photographic Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photographic Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photographic Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Long Pass Filter

Short Pass Filter

Global Photographic Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photographic Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphone Camera

Digital Camera

Others

Global Photographic Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photographic Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photographic Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photographic Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photographic Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Photographic Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canon

Zeiss

Cooke Optics

Angenieux

Leica

Schneider

TOKINA

Haida filters

ARRI

Fujinon

AGC

Optrontec

Schott

