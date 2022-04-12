News

Photographic Filter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Photographic Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Long Pass Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Photographic Filter include Canon, Zeiss, Cooke Optics, Angenieux, Leica, Schneider, TOKINA, Haida filters and ARRI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Photographic Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photographic Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photographic Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Long Pass Filter
  • Short Pass Filter

Global Photographic Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photographic Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Smartphone Camera
  • Digital Camera
  • Others

Global Photographic Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photographic Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Photographic Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Photographic Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Photographic Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Photographic Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Canon
  • Zeiss
  • Cooke Optics
  • Angenieux
  • Leica
  • Schneider
  • TOKINA
  • Haida filters
  • ARRI
  • Fujinon
  • AGC
  • Optrontec
  • Schott

