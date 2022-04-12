Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Dry Dressing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing include ConvaTec, B.Braun Melsungen, Acelity, Johnson & Johnson, Coloplast, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Integra Lifesciences and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-nonadherent-absorbent-dressing-forecast-2022-2028-777
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)
Global Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Dressing
- Wet Dressing
Global Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)
Global Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Homecare
- Others
Global Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)
Global Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pieces)
- Key companies Non-adherent Absorbent Dressing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ConvaTec
- B.Braun Melsungen
- Acelity
- Johnson & Johnson
- Coloplast
- Cardinal Health
- Medline Industries
- Integra Lifesciences
- Medtronic
- Dynarex Corporation
- DermaRite Industries
- Urgo Medical
- 3M
- Bimedica
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports