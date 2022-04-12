Sterile Exam Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Sterile Exam Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Nitrile Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Sterile Exam Gloves include Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, Medline Industries, Motex, Supermax, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health and Medicom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Sterile Exam Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sterile Exam Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sterile Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nitrile Gloves
- Latex Gloves
- PVC Gloves
- Others
Global Sterile Exam Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sterile Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Other
Global Sterile Exam Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sterile Exam Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sterile Exam Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sterile Exam Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sterile Exam Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sterile Exam Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Top Glove
- Hartalega
- Ansell
- Medline Industries
- Motex
- Supermax
- Dynarex Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- Medicom
- Kimberly Clark
- Kirge
- Kossan
- Semperit
- Thermofina
- Sri Trang Group
- Lohmann & Rauscher
