News

Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software include Humanity, Planday, Deputy, When I Work, Bizimply, 7shifts, ZoomShift, Agendrix and Quinyx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-hospitality-staff-scheduling-software-forecast-2022-2028-346

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud Based
  • On-premises

Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospitality
  • Other Food Service Sector

Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Humanity
  • Planday
  • Deputy
  • When I Work
  • Bizimply
  • 7shifts
  • ZoomShift
  • Agendrix
  • Quinyx
  • Push Operations
  • Schedulefly
  • Restaurant365
  • Fourth
  • Harri

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Oil and Gas Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

January 17, 2022

Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market 2022 CAGR Status, Share, Industry Size, Top Key Players, Traders and Dealers, Marketing Channel, Future Trend & Size Prediction to 2027| Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism Group, Celaton Ltd

December 14, 2021

Nutrition Food Products Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027-Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Conagra

December 27, 2021

Guitar Amplifiers Consumption Market Future Set to Significant Growth with High CAGR value 2022 | Blackstar, Fender, Marshall

January 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button