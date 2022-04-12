Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software include Humanity, Planday, Deputy, When I Work, Bizimply, 7shifts, ZoomShift, Agendrix and Quinyx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud Based
- On-premises
Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitality
- Other Food Service Sector
Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hospitality Staff Scheduling Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Humanity
- Planday
- Deputy
- When I Work
- Bizimply
- 7shifts
- ZoomShift
- Agendrix
- Quinyx
- Push Operations
- Schedulefly
- Restaurant365
- Fourth
- Harri
