Live Poultry Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Live Poultry Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Injectable Vaccine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Live Poultry Vaccine include Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health, Phibro Animal Health, Virbac, Hipra, Venkys and Biovet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Live Poultry Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injectable Vaccine
- Spray Vaccine
Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Avian Encephalomyelitis
- Chicken Anaemia
- Egg Drop Syndrome
- Others
Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zoetis
- Merck Animal Health
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Elanco Animal Health
- Phibro Animal Health
- Virbac
- Hipra
- Venkys
- Biovet
- Ringpu Biology
- Ceva Corporate
- KM Biologics
- Vaxxinova
- Japfa Comfeed Indonesia
