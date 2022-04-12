Live Poultry Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Live Poultry Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injectable Vaccine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Live Poultry Vaccine include Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health, Phibro Animal Health, Virbac, Hipra, Venkys and Biovet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Live Poultry Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injectable Vaccine

Spray Vaccine

Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Chicken Anaemia

Egg Drop Syndrome

Others

Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Live Poultry Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Live Poultry Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zoetis

Merck Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health

Virbac

Hipra

Venkys

Biovet

Ringpu Biology

Ceva Corporate

KM Biologics

Vaxxinova

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia

