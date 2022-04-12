News

Small Character Inkjet Printer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Small Character Inkjet Printer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Thermal Inkjet Printer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Small Character Inkjet Printer include Danaher, Markem-Imaje, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Weber Marking, Hitachi Industrial, Zanasi, FoxJet, Kba-Metronic and EBS Ink-Jet Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Small Character Inkjet Printer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Small Character Inkjet Printer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Character Inkjet Printer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Thermal Inkjet Printer
  • Piezo Inkjet Printer
  • Electrostatic Inkjet Printer

Global Small Character Inkjet Printer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Character Inkjet Printer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Food and Beverage
  • Cosmetics and Home Care
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Other

Global Small Character Inkjet Printer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Character Inkjet Printer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Small Character Inkjet Printer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Small Character Inkjet Printer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Small Character Inkjet Printer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Small Character Inkjet Printer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Danaher
  • Markem-Imaje
  • Squid Ink Manufacturing
  • Weber Marking
  • Hitachi Industrial
  • Zanasi
  • FoxJet
  • Kba-Metronic
  • EBS Ink-Jet Systems
  • RN Mark
  • Leibinger
  • Matthews Marking Systems
  • REA JET
  • ID Technology
  • Domino Printing Sciences
  • Keyence Corporation

