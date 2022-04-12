Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermal Inkjet Printer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers include Markem-Imaje, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Weber Marking, Hitachi Industrial, Zanasi, Kba-Metronic, EBS Ink-Jet Systems, RN Mark and Matthews Marking Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermal Inkjet Printer

Piezo Inkjet Printer

Electrostatic Inkjet Printer

Global Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Home Care

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Markem-Imaje

Squid Ink Manufacturing

Weber Marking

Hitachi Industrial

Zanasi

Kba-Metronic

EBS Ink-Jet Systems

RN Mark

Matthews Marking Systems

REA JET

ID Technology

Domino Printing Sciences

Konica Minolta

PrintJet USA

