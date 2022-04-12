Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OTPROM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) include ABLIC, Onsemi, Intel, NXP, Microchip, Sharp, NEC, Samsung and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OTPROM

EPROM

Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone

Computer

Server

Car

Other

Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABLIC

Onsemi

Intel

NXP

Microchip

Sharp

NEC

Samsung

STMicroelectronics

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

YISUN

Giantec Semiconductor

