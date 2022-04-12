Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market
The global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- OTPROM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) include ABLIC, Onsemi, Intel, NXP, Microchip, Sharp, NEC, Samsung and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Total Market by Segment:
Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- OTPROM
- EPROM
Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mobile Phone
- Computer
- Server
- Car
- Other
Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Programmable Read-only Memory (PROM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABLIC
- Onsemi
- Intel
- NXP
- Microchip
- Sharp
- NEC
- Samsung
- STMicroelectronics
- MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
- YISUN
- Giantec Semiconductor
