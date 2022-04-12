News

Server AI Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Server AI Chip Market

The global Server AI Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • 7 nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Server AI Chip include SK Telecom, Rebellions, FuriosaAI, AMD, Sophgo, Cambricon, NVIDIA, Intel and Think Force, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Server AI Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Total Market by Segment:

Global Server AI Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server AI Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 7 nm
  • 12 nm
  • 14 nm
  • Other

Global Server AI Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server AI Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud Computing
  • Edge Computing
  • Other

Global Server AI Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server AI Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Server AI Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Server AI Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Server AI Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Server AI Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • SK Telecom
  • Rebellions
  • FuriosaAI
  • AMD
  • Sophgo
  • Cambricon
  • NVIDIA
  • Intel
  • Think Force
  • MOFFETT AI
  • Hisilicon
  • T-Head
  • Baidu
  • Lluvatar Corex

