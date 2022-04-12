Server AI Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Server AI Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

7 nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Server AI Chip include SK Telecom, Rebellions, FuriosaAI, AMD, Sophgo, Cambricon, NVIDIA, Intel and Think Force, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Server AI Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-server-ai-chip-forecast-2022-2028-767

Total Market by Segment:

Global Server AI Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server AI Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

7 nm

12 nm

14 nm

Other

Global Server AI Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server AI Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

Other

Global Server AI Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Server AI Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Server AI Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Server AI Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Server AI Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Server AI Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SK Telecom

Rebellions

FuriosaAI

AMD

Sophgo

Cambricon

NVIDIA

Intel

Think Force

MOFFETT AI

Hisilicon

T-Head

Baidu

Lluvatar Corex

