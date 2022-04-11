News

Global Huntington Disease Protein Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Huntington Disease Protein

Huntington Disease Protein market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Huntington Disease Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • NI-302
  • NLF-HD
  • P-301905
  • IONIS-HTTRx
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Alzheimer’s Disease
  • Kennedy’s Disease
  • Spinocerebellar Ataxia
  • Others

By Company

  • AFFiRiS AG
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Neurimmune Holding AG
  • nLife Therapeutics, S.L.
  • reMYND NV
  • Sangamo BioSciences, Inc.
  • UniQure N.V.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Vybion, Inc.
  • WAVE Life Sciences Ltd.

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Huntington Disease Protein Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Huntington Disease Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 NI-302
1.2.3 NLF-HD
1.2.4 P-301905
1.2.5 IONIS-HTTRx
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Huntington Disease Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Alzheimer’s Disease
1.3.3 Kennedy’s Disease
1.3.4 Spinocerebellar Ataxia
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Huntington Disease Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Huntington Disease Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Huntington Disease Protein Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Huntington Disease Protein Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Huntington Disease Protein Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Huntington Disease Protein by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Huntington Disease Protein Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Huntington Disease Protein Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Huntington Disease Protein Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers

