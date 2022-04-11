News

Global Liquid Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Liquid Coating

Liquid Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Solvent Borne
  • Water Borne
  • UV Cure

 

Segment by Application

  • Machinery and Parts
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Construction
  • Medical
  • Military
  • Optical
  • Others

By Company

  • PPG Industries
  • Akzonobel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Axalta(Dupont)
  • Valspar Corporation
  • RPM International
  • American Powder Coatings
  • TIGER Drylac
  • 3M
  • IFS Coatings
  • Masco
  • Nortek Powder Coating
  • Trimite Powders
  • Vogel Paint
  • Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)
  • Erie Powder Coatings
  • Hentzen Coatings
  • Cardinal Paint

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent Borne
1.2.3 Water Borne
1.2.4 UV Cure
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Machinery and Parts
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Military
1.3.8 Optical
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Coating Production
2.1 Global Liquid Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)

