Global Liquid Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Liquid Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

UV Cure

Segment by Application

Machinery and Parts

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Medical

Military

Optical

Others

By Company

PPG Industries

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta(Dupont)

Valspar Corporation

RPM International

American Powder Coatings

TIGER Drylac

3M

IFS Coatings

Masco

Nortek Powder Coating

Trimite Powders

Vogel Paint

Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

Erie Powder Coatings

Hentzen Coatings

Cardinal Paint

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquid Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Solvent Borne

1.2.3 Water Borne

1.2.4 UV Cure

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquid Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Machinery and Parts

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Military

1.3.8 Optical

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Liquid Coating Production

2.1 Global Liquid Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Liquid Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Liquid Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Liquid Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Liquid Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Liquid Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Liquid Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Liquid Coating Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Liquid Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)

