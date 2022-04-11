Amino Acid API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Amino Acid API market was valued at 1539 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2469.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glutamate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amino Acid API include Ajinomoto, Evonik Industries, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Amino GmBH, Global Bio-chem, Tianyao, Hubei Bafeng Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, NHU and Yichang Sanxia Proudin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amino Acid API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amino Acid API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Amino Acid API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glutamate

Lysine

Methionine

Cystine

other

Global Amino Acid API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Amino Acid API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Healthcare Product

Global Amino Acid API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Amino Acid API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amino Acid API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amino Acid API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amino Acid API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Amino Acid API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto

Evonik Industries

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Amino GmBH

Global Bio-chem

Tianyao

Hubei Bafeng Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

NHU

Yichang Sanxia Proudin

Benghu BBCATushan

Amendment Pharmaceutical Group Liuhe Pharmaceutical

Fufeng Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amino Acid API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Amino Acid API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Amino Acid API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Amino Acid API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Amino Acid API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Amino Acid API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amino Acid API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Amino Acid API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Amino Acid API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Amino Acid API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Amino Acid API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amino Acid API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Amino Acid API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amino Acid API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amino Acid API Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amino Acid API Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Amino Acid API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glutamate

4.1.3 Lysin

