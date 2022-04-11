Recycled PET Granules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Recycled PET Granules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recycled PET Granules include Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet and PolyQuest, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recycled PET Granules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recycled PET Granules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Recycled PET Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear Type

Color Type

Global Recycled PET Granules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Recycled PET Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PET Bottles

PET Sheet

PET Fiber

PET Strapping

Others

Global Recycled PET Granules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Recycled PET Granules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recycled PET Granules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recycled PET Granules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recycled PET Granules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Recycled PET Granules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clean Tech Incorporated

Clear Path Recycling

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Greentech

Visy

Evergreen Plastics

Extrupet

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

4PET RECYCLING BV

Far Eastern Group

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Lung Shing International

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycled PET Granules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recycled PET Granules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycled PET Granules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recycled PET Granules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled PET Granules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled PET Granules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled PET Granules Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled PET Granules Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled PET Granules Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

