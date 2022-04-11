Bentonite for Foundry Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bentonite for Foundry
The global Bentonite for Foundry market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Bentonite Clays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bentonite for Foundry include Minerals Technologies, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite, Tolsa Group, Imerys, Clariant, Laviosa Minerals SpA and Ashapura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bentonite for Foundry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bentonite for Foundry Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bentonite for Foundry Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sodium Bentonite Clays
- Calcium Bentonite Clays
Global Bentonite for Foundry Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bentonite for Foundry Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cast Iron
- Cast Steel
- Others
Global Bentonite for Foundry Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bentonite for Foundry Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bentonite for Foundry revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bentonite for Foundry revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bentonite for Foundry sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Bentonite for Foundry sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Minerals Technologies
- Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC
- Wyo-Ben Inc
- Black Hills Bentonite
- Tolsa Group
- Imerys
- Clariant
- Laviosa Minerals SpA
- Ashapura
- Star Bentonite Group
- LKAB Minerals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bentonite for Foundry Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bentonite for Foundry Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bentonite for Foundry Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bentonite for Foundry Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bentonite for Foundry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bentonite for Foundry Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bentonite for Foundry Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bentonite for Foundry Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bentonite for Foundry Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bentonite for Foundry Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bentonite for Foundry Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bentonite for Foundry Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bentonite for Foundry Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bentonite for Foundry Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bentonite for Foundry Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bentonite for Foundry Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
