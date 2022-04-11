Aluminium Monobloc Can Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aluminium Monobloc Can market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 15 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Monobloc Can include Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Silgan Containers LLC, Crown Holdings, Showa Denko, Alucon, Alucan, Tecnocap and Pioneer Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Monobloc Can manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 15 mm

15 to 45 mm

45 to 65 mm

Above 65 mm

Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Monobloc Can revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Monobloc Can revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Monobloc Can sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aluminium Monobloc Can sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Silgan Containers LLC

Crown Holdings

Showa Denko

Alucon

Alucan

Tecnocap

Pioneer Group

NCI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Monobloc Can Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Monobloc Can Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Monobloc Can Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Monobloc Can Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Monobloc Can Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Monobloc Can Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Monobloc Can Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Monobloc Can Companies

4 Sights by Product

