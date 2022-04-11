News

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Interventional Radiology Imaging System

Interventional Radiology Imaging System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • MRI System
  • Ultrasound Imaging System
  • CT Scanner
  • Angiography System
  • Fluoroscopy System
  • Biopsy System
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Urology & Nephrology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Other

By Company

  • GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.)
  • Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan)
  • Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan)
  • Carestream Health, Inc. (US)
  • Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US)
  • Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
  • Samsung Medison (South Korea)
  • Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 MRI System
1.2.3 Ultrasound Imaging System
1.2.4 CT Scanner
1.2.5 Angiography System
1.2.6 Fluoroscopy System
1.2.7 Biopsy System
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oncology
1.3.3 Cardiology
1.3.4 Urology & Nephrology
1.3.5 Gastroenterology
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Interventional Radiology Imaging System by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Region

