Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Interventional Radiology Imaging System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System

Fluoroscopy System

Biopsy System

Others

Segment by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Other

By Company

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.)

Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan)

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Medison (South Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 MRI System

1.2.3 Ultrasound Imaging System

1.2.4 CT Scanner

1.2.5 Angiography System

1.2.6 Fluoroscopy System

1.2.7 Biopsy System

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Urology & Nephrology

1.3.5 Gastroenterology

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Interventional Radiology Imaging System by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Region

