Global Immunohistochemistry Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Immunohistochemistry

Immunohistochemistry market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Immunohistochemistry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Antibodies
  • Equipment
  • Reagents
  • Kits

Segment by Application

  • Diagnostics
  • Drug Testing

By Company

  • Abcam plc
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • BioSB
  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
  • Danaher
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Merck Millipore
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Immunohistochemistry Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Antibodies
1.2.3 Equipment
1.2.4 Reagents
1.2.5 Kits
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostics
1.3.3 Drug Testing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Immunohistochemistry Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Immunohistochemistry Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Immunohistochemistry Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Immunohistochemistry by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Immunohistochemistry Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Immunohistochemistry Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Immunohistochemistry Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

Tags
