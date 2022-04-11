Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermal Interface Filler Materials
The global Thermal Interface Filler Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Gasket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Interface Filler Materials include Dupont, Shin-Etsu, Panasonic, Laird Technologies, Inc., Henkel, Honeywell, 3M, Semikron and Momentive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Interface Filler Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silicone Gasket
- Graphite Pad
- Thermal Paste
- Thermal Tape
- Thermally Conductive Film
- Phase Change Material
- Others
Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- LED Industry
- Computer Industry
- Energy
- Telecommunications
- Others
Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermal Interface Filler Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermal Interface Filler Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thermal Interface Filler Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Thermal Interface Filler Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dupont
- Shin-Etsu
- Panasonic
- Laird Technologies, Inc.
- Henkel
- Honeywell
- 3M
- Semikron
- Momentive
- Boyd Corporation
- AI Technology
- Huitian
- Guangdong Kingbali
- Shenzhen HFC
- Hunan Boom New Materials
- Shenzhen Aochuan Technology
- Fujipoly
- Parker
- KITAGAWA
- Tanyuan Tech
- Jones Tech
- Dow
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Interface Filler Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Interface Filler Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Interface Filler Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Interface Filler Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Interface Filler Materials Players in Global Market
