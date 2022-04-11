News

GLDA based Chelates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GLDA based Chelates

The global GLDA based Chelates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GLDA based Chelates include Nouryon, Jarchem, Showa Denko and AVA Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GLDA based Chelates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GLDA based Chelates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global GLDA based Chelates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Liquid
  • Solid

Global GLDA based Chelates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global GLDA based Chelates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Textile
  • Paper and Pulp
  • Personal Care and Cosmetics
  • Cleaing and Detergents
  • Others

Global GLDA based Chelates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global GLDA based Chelates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies GLDA based Chelates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies GLDA based Chelates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies GLDA based Chelates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
  • Key companies GLDA based Chelates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Nouryon
  • Jarchem
  • Showa Denko
  • AVA Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GLDA based Chelates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GLDA based Chelates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GLDA based Chelates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GLDA based Chelates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GLDA based Chelates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GLDA based Chelates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GLDA based Chelates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GLDA based Chelates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GLDA based Chelates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GLDA based Chelates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GLDA based Chelates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GLDA based Chelates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GLDA based Chelates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GLDA based Chelates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GLDA based Chelates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GLDA based Chelates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

