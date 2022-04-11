News

Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oxygen Free Copper Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

0.05-0.50mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Free Copper Strip include Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., RK COPPER & ALLOY LLP, KME Germany GmbH & Co KG, Freeport-McMoRan, Metrod Holdings Berhad, Shanghai Metal Corporation, Weikang New Materials Co., Ltd., Shangdong Qingteng Materials Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co., Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oxygen Free Copper Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 0.05-0.50mm
  • 0.50-1.00mm
  • 1.00-3.00mm

Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Electrical Equipment
  • Communication Cable
  • Others

Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Oxygen Free Copper Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Oxygen Free Copper Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Oxygen Free Copper Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Oxygen Free Copper Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  • RK COPPER & ALLOY LLP
  • KME Germany GmbH & Co KG
  • Freeport-McMoRan
  • Metrod Holdings Berhad
  • Shanghai Metal Corporation
  • Weikang New Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Shangdong Qingteng Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co., Ltd
  • Sam Dong America

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxygen Free Copper Strip Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oxygen Free Copper Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxygen Free Copper Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxygen Free Copper Strip Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygen Free Copper Strip Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxygen Free Copper Strip Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxygen Free Copper Strip Companies

