Sodium Bismuthate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium bismuthate is a chemical substance, light yellow or brown amorphous powder. It is insoluble in cold water and easily decomposes. Sodium bismuthate is a product for testing sodium ions, because sodium salt is generally soluble, and sodium bismuthate is one of the few sodium salt precipitates. It is slightly hygroscopic and decomposes gradually in the air.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Bismuthate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sodium Bismuthate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Bismuthate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Purity>80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Bismuthate include ABCR, CHEMOS, GFS Chemical, Merck, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Alfa Aesar, Junsei and KANTO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue. We surveyed the Sodium Bismuthate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity>80%

Purity <80%

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Environmental

Governance Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Bismuthate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Bismuthate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Bismuthate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Bismuthate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sodium Bismuthate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABCR

CHEMOS

GFS

Chemical

Merck

Santa

Cruz

Biotechnology

Alfa

Aesar J

unsei

KANTO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Bismuthate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Bismuthate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Bismuthate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Bismuthate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Bismuthate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Bismuthate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Bismuthate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Bismuthate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Bismuthate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Bismuthate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Bismuthate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Bismuthate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Bismuthate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Bismuthate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Bismuthate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Bismuthate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

