Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Coagulation Factor Concentrates
Coagulation Factor Concentrates market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coagulation Factor Concentrates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Factor VIII
- Factor IX
- Von Willebrand Factor
- Prothrombin Complex Concentrates
- Fibrinogen Concentrates
- Factor XIII
Segment by Application
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Hematology
- Critical Care
- Pulmonology
- Hemato-Oncology
- Rheumatology
- Others
By Company
- CSL (Australia)
- Grifols (Spain)
- Shire (Ireland)
- Octapharma (Switzerland)
- Kedrion (Italy)
- Bio Product Laboratory (UK)
- Sanquin (Netherlands)
- LFB (France)
- Biotest (Germany)
- Japan Blood Products Organization, China Biologic Products (China)
- Green Cross Corporation (South Korea)
- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coagulation Factor Concentrates Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Factor VIII
1.2.3 Factor IX
1.2.4 Von Willebrand Factor
1.2.5 Prothrombin Complex Concentrates
1.2.6 Fibrinogen Concentrates
1.2.7 Factor XIII
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Neurology
1.3.3 Immunology
1.3.4 Hematology
1.3.5 Critical Care
1.3.6 Pulmonology
1.3.7 Hemato-Oncology
1.3.8 Rheumatology
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
