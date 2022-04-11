News

Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Testing,Inspection and Certification market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Testing,Inspection and Certification market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Testing
  • Inspection
  • Certification

Segment by Application

  • Petroleum
  • Environmental
  • Consumer Goods
  • Agriculture
  • Mining
  • Construction & Infrastructure
  • Manufacturing
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemicals

By Company

  • SGS Group
  • Bureau Veritas S.A.
  • Intertek Group PLC
  • TUV SUD Group
  • Dekra Certification GmbH
  • ALS Limited
  • ASTM International
  • BSI Group
  • Exova Group PLC
  • TUV Rheinland A.G.
  • TUV Nord Group
  • SAI Global Limited
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Mistras Group,Inc.
  • UL LLC

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Testing
1.2.3 Inspection
1.2.4 Certification
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petroleum
1.3.3 Environmental
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Mining
1.3.7 Construction & Infrastructure
1.3.8 Manufacturing
1.3.9 Oil & Gas
1.3.10 Chemicals
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Industry Trends
2.3.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Drivers
2.3.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Challenges
2.3.4 Testing,Inspection

