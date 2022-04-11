Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

AI in Oil & Gas market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI in Oil & Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Segment by Application

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Company

IBM

Accenture

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

EY

Intel

FuGenX Technologies

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Midstream

1.3.4 Downstream

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Dynamics

2.3.1 AI in Oil & Gas Industry Trends

2.3.2 AI in Oil & Gas Market Drivers

2.3.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Challenges

2.3.4 AI in Oil & Gas Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI in Oil & Gas Revenue

