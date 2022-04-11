News

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

AI in Oil & Gas market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI in Oil & Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Segment by Application

  • Upstream
  • Midstream
  • Downstream

By Company

  • IBM
  • Accenture
  • Google
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle
  • EY
  • Intel
  • FuGenX Technologies
  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • Schlumberger

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Midstream
1.3.4 Downstream
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI in Oil & Gas Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI in Oil & Gas Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI in Oil & Gas Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI in Oil & Gas Revenue

Tags
