Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
AI in Oil & Gas market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI in Oil & Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Segment by Application
- Upstream
- Midstream
- Downstream
By Company
- IBM
- Accenture
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle
- EY
- Intel
- FuGenX Technologies
- Baker Hughes
- Halliburton
- Schlumberger
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Midstream
1.3.4 Downstream
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI in Oil & Gas Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI in Oil & Gas Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI in Oil & Gas Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI in Oil & Gas Revenue
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Lead Chromate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Blood Cell Counters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028