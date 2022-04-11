Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bromine & Derivatives market was valued at 4619.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bromine (Br2) is a reddish brown liquid that gives off dark red, highly corrosive fumes having a sharp, penetrating odor. It is indispensable raw material for inorganic pharmaceuticals, photosensitive materials, dyes and medicine. It is also the base ingredient used in the manufacturing of hydrobromic acid (HBr) which is further utilized as a raw material for organic intermediates and medicines including lithium bromide and terephthalic acid. It is obtained from seawater, natural brines, or as the by -product brines of potash recovery.The Bromine derivatives are the chemical which chemical functional groups are replaced by the Bromine. In the recent years, bromine and derivatives capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, the major manufacturers of bromine are concentrated in ICL, Albemarle and Lanxess. ICL is the world`s largest bromine and derivatives producer. ICL`s sales in 2019 is 321.58 K MT, accounting for 30% of the global share.

By Market Verdors:

ICL

Albemarle

Lanxess

Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)

Tosoh

Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)

Perekop Bromine

Yuyuan Group

Haiwang Chemical

Dadi Salt Chemical Group

Chengyuan Salt Chemical

Lubei Chemical

Runke Chemical

Haihua Group

Tata Chemicals

Gulf Resources

Tetra Technologies

By Types:

Bromide

Bromine Derivatives

By Applications:

Flame Retardants

Biocides

Drilling Fluids

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bromine & Derivatives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bromide

1.4.3 Bromine Derivatives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Flame Retardants

1.5.3 Biocides

1.5.4 Drilling Fluids

1.5.5 Chemical Intermediate

1.5.6 Water Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bromine & Derivatives Market

1.8.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bromine & Derivatives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

