Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Raw Meat Speciation Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Meat Speciation Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PCR
- ELISA
- Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests (Lc-Ms/Ms)
Segment by Application
- Cow (Bos Taurus)
- Swine (Sus Scrofa)
- Chicken (Gallus Gallus)
- Horse (Equus Caballus)
- Sheep (Ovis Aries)
- Others
By Company
- VWR International LLC (US)
- Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxemburg)
- ALS Limited (Australia)
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PCR
1.2.3 ELISA
1.2.4 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests (Lc-Ms/Ms)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cow (Bos Taurus)
1.3.3 Swine (Sus Scrofa)
1.3.4 Chicken (Gallus Gallus)
1.3.5 Horse (Equus Caballus)
1.3.6 Sheep (Ovis Aries)
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Raw Meat Speciation Testing Players by Revenue
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Meat Speciation Testing Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition