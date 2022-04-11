Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Raw Meat Speciation Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Meat Speciation Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PCR

ELISA

Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests (Lc-Ms/Ms)

Segment by Application

Cow (Bos Taurus)

Swine (Sus Scrofa)

Chicken (Gallus Gallus)

Horse (Equus Caballus)

Sheep (Ovis Aries)

Others

By Company

VWR International LLC (US)

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxemburg)

ALS Limited (Australia)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PCR

1.2.3 ELISA

1.2.4 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests (Lc-Ms/Ms)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cow (Bos Taurus)

1.3.3 Swine (Sus Scrofa)

1.3.4 Chicken (Gallus Gallus)

1.3.5 Horse (Equus Caballus)

1.3.6 Sheep (Ovis Aries)

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Industry Trends

2.3.2 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Raw Meat Speciation Testing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Raw Meat Speciation Testing Players by Revenue

