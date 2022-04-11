News

Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Heavy Metals Residue Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heavy Metals Residue Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Chromatography-based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)
  • Spectroscopy
  • Immunoassay
  • Other technologies

Segment by Application

  • Meat & poultry
  • Dairy products
  • Processed foods
  • Fruits & vegetables
  • Cereals, grains & pulses
  • Nuts, seed & spice
  • Others

By Company

  • Bureau Veritas S.A.
  • Intertek Group plc
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • ALS Limited
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • M?rieux NutriSciences
  • AsureQuality
  • Microbac Laboratories
  • SGS S.A.

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chromatography-based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)
1.2.3 Spectroscopy
1.2.4 Immunoassay
1.2.5 Other technologies
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Meat & poultry
1.3.3 Dairy products
1.3.4 Processed foods
1.3.5 Fruits & vegetables
1.3.6 Cereals, grains & pulses
1.3.7 Nuts, seed & spice
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape

