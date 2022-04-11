News

Global Proteomics Instrument Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Proteomics Instrument Market

Proteomics Instrument market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Proteomics Instrument market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Liquid Chromatography
  • Electrophoresis
  • Others
Segment by Application

  • Oncology
  • Neurology
  • Cardiovascular
  • Others

By Company

  • AB Sciex (Danaher)
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Waters Corporation
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences
  • JEOL Ltd.
  • Shimadzu Corporation

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

