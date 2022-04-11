Global Aluminum Casting Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aluminum Casting market was valued at 384.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Casting is a simple, inexpensive and versatile way of forming aluminum into a wide array of products. Such items as power transmissions and car engines and the cap atop the Washington Monument were all produced through the aluminum casting process. China is a big aluminum casting consumption country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of aluminum casting. In application, aluminum casting downstream is wide and recently aluminum casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace &military, Engineering Machinery and general industrial machinery and others. Globally, the aluminum casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive which accounts for nearly 51.72% of total downstream consumption of aluminum casting in global.

By Market Verdors:

Alcoa

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting

Ryobi

Bodine Aluminum

Martinrea Honsel

Leggett & Platt

United Company Rusal

Nemak

Rockman Industries

Endurance

Alcast Technologies

CHALCO

China Hongqiao

By Types:

Die Casting

Permanent Molding Casting

Sand Casting

By Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Engineering Machinery

General Industrial Machinery

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

