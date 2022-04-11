Global Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Food Allergen Residue Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Allergen Residue Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Chromatography Based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)
- Spectroscopy
- Immunoassay
- Others
Segment by Application
- Meat & Poultry
- Dairy Products
- Processed Foods
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Cereals, Grains & Pulses
- Nuts, Seed & Spice
- Others
By Company
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Bureau Veritas S.A.
- SGS S.A.
- Intertek Group PLC
- Silliker, Inc.
- ALS Limited
- Asurequality Limited
- SCS Global Services
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- Symbio Alliance
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chromatography Based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)
1.2.3 Spectroscopy
1.2.4 Immunoassay
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Meat & Poultry
1.3.3 Dairy Products
1.3.4 Processed Foods
1.3.5 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.6 Cereals, Grains & Pulses
1.3.7 Nuts, Seed & Spice
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Food Allergen Residue Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Food Allergen Residue Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Food Allergen Residue Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Food Allergen Residue Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Food Allergen Residue Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape
