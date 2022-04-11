News

Global Pyrethroid Insecticide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pyrethroid Insecticide Market

Pyrethroid Insecticide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pyrethroid Insecticide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cypermethrin
  • Permethrin
  • Deltamethrin
  • Allethrin/Bioallethrin
  • Bifenthrin
  • Cyhalotrhin
  • Others
Segment by Application

  • Cereals & grains
  • Oilseeds
  • Fruits & vegetables
  • Turf & Ornamental Grass
  • Others

By Company

  • Bayer Cropscience AG
  • BASF SE
  • Dow AgroSciences
  • Nufarm
  • SinoHarvest Corporation
  • Syngenta
  • United Phosphorus
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Arysta Lifescience
  • Cheminova
  • DuPont
  • FMC
  • Monsanto
  • Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical
  • Adama

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

