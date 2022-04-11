Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Barium-based Contrast Media
- Iodinated Contrast Media
- Gadolinium-based Contrast Media
- Microbubble Contrast Media
Segment by Application
- Radiology
- Interventional Radiology
- Interventional Cardiology
By Company
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Bracco Imaging (Italy)
- Bayer HealthCare (Germany)
- Guerbet (France)
- Lantheus (US)
- Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)
- Unijules Life Sciences (India)
- J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (India)
- Spago Nanomedicine (Sweden)
- Taejoon Pharm (South Korea)
- Jodas (India)
- Magnus Health (India)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Revenue by Region
